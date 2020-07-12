Hamilton

BLAKE GENE HAMILTON

March 6, 1957

June19, 2020

Blake Gene Hamilton of Colorado Springs, Colorado, departed peacefully to Heaven on June 19th, 2020, after fighting a long and courageous battle against cancer. He was at home with his family at his side.

Blake was born on March 6, 1957, in Seattle, Washington, and was the firstborn of three children to Donald Gene Hamilton and Marion George Hamilton. Growing up, Blake became an Eagle Scout and was an avid basketball and tennis player. Blake attended college at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Always a hard worker, he paid his own way through college by working summers at Republic Steel in Cleveland, Ohio. While at Miami, Blake served as President of his fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon, where he made many close friendships that lasted a lifetime. Blake graduated from college in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He subsequently joined the accounting firm Ernst & Whinney before being appointed as a Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 1982, where he also obtained his CPA licensure.

Blake dedicated his career to public service, working in the FBI for 32 years, rising from the position of Special Agent to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of White-Collar Crime in the FBI's Chicago Division. During his career, he worked foreign counterintelligence and counter-terrorism cases, and received many accolades for his outstanding service. He also attended the Department of State's Foreign Institutes Senior Seminar program in 2002-2003. Blake's last assignment was perhaps his most rewarding. As Regional Program Manager of the Employee Assistance Program for the Western United States from 2007-2014, Blake built crisis management teams and provided crisis support for his fellow colleagues, specializing in enhanced training for suicide prevention.

Blake had an extraordinary gift of leadership that encouraged and inspired confidence in others. He counseled and mentored many people, but in particular developed a special life-long relationship with a young man named Steven Nelson. Blake had a unique ability to lift people's spirits during times of great loss or suffering by offering the grace and hope of Jesus Christ. Blake was known for his irrepressible love of life, smile that lit up every room, great sense of humor, and remarkable quality of making everyone he knew feel valued.

Most of all, Blake adored his family. While attending college, Blake met the love of his life, Jean, whom he married in 1983. They were married for 37 wonderful years, which were full of love, joyful celebrations with family and friends, and travel. Together they traveled to Israel, Jordan, Poland, all of Europe, the British Isles, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and throughout the United States. He was a devoted husband and perfect partner for Jean. Blake also was the consummate father to Dana, Drew, and Leigh. He loved nothing more than helping his children navigate through life's challenges. He watched every one of their school and sporting events, took them on college scouting trips, and advised them on work and finance matters. Blake was also a good and loyal son, and a wonderful big brother to his siblings, Lance and Drew.

Blake leaves behind him an enduring legacy of unwavering faith in God, service to his country, love and loyalty to his family and friends, and kindness to all he met on his journey.

Blake is survived by his wife, Jean, their three children, Dana, Drew (Avery), Leigh, and his first grandchild, Audrey (daughter of Drew and Avery), as well as by his two brothers, Lance (Mareike) and Drew (Chris). His mother, Marion George Hamilton, and his father, Donald Gene Hamilton, preceded him in death.







