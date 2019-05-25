Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Burkett. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church 2318 N. Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



BOBBIE BURKETT

July 3, 1933 - May 20, 2019

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Kennett, Missouri, the fifth of six children born to James Hipp and Florence Nail Hipp. She was raised on a cotton farm in Arkansas, and Bobbie helped her family pick cotton every year while growing up.

Bobbie graduated from Biggers High School (Arkansas) in 1952. After graduation, she moved to St. Louis with girlfriends from high school to work. While in St. Louis she met Ted Burkett, a young airman from Toledo, Ohio stationed at nearby Scott Air Force Base. Bobbie and Ted were wed on Valentine's Day 1953. Their first child, Michael (Mike) was born in November 1953, with their daughter, Teresa (Terry), following in December 1955.

Ted was a career Air Force Officer, so Bobbie, Ted, Mike and Terry lived all over the world, including in Izmir, Turkey and in Colorado Springs. Bobbie and Ted eventually retired to one of their favorite places, Colorado Springs, in 1981. Following retirement, Bobbie and Ted bought and sold antiques in Colorado Springs for many years and enjoyed all of the friends they met through the antique business. Ted passed away in 2002.

Bobbie was a devoted and faithful Catholic and supported Catholic schools for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and other Catholic charities.

Bobbie's kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were her greatest treasures. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving children, Mike (Erin) Burkett and Terry (John) Buffington; her precious grandchildren, Kyle (Amanda) Burkett, Kelsey (Andrew) Vance, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Gapp, and Sam Buffington; her dear great-grandchildren Reagan, Ryah, Aiden, Kennedy and Camden; a host of wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins including her dear sister-in-law Charlotte Hipp; and many special friends.

A Catholic Mass is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs. There will be a reception in the Corpus Christi Church Hall after Mass. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs' "Returning God's Gifts" program supporting funding for Catholic schools.







