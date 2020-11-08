McCarthy

BOBBIE DIANE (BROWN) MCCARTHY

6/4/1941 - 10/24/2020

A native of New Orleans, LA and a long-time resident of Palmer Lake, CO, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family.

Mrs. McCarthy was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Robert Brown and Mrs. Albina Ridolfo Brown, her sister Mary Lynn Langston, and nephew Jeffery Langston.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 51 years, John P. McCarthy, their daughter Shannon McCarthy, and son Michael McCarthy.







