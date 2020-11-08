1/1
Bobbie Diane (Brown) McCarthy
1941 - 2020
BOBBIE DIANE (BROWN) MCCARTHY
6/4/1941 - 10/24/2020
A native of New Orleans, LA and a long-time resident of Palmer Lake, CO, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family.
Mrs. McCarthy was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Robert Brown and Mrs. Albina Ridolfo Brown, her sister Mary Lynn Langston, and nephew Jeffery Langston.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 51 years, John P. McCarthy, their daughter Shannon McCarthy, and son Michael McCarthy.



Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
