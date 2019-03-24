Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Jean Dodds. View Sign

Dodds

BOBBIE JEAN DODDS

March 10, 2019

Ms. Bobbie Jean Dodds, a long time resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away of natural causes on March 10, 2019. She was 94 years of age. She spent the last several years with family in Wyoming.

Bobbie Jean was born in Idaho, and moved to Eugene, Oregon, at an early age. She graduated from University High School in Eugene in 1942 and completed her college education at Reed College, in Portland, Oregon, in 1946.

She met Joseph Dodds in junior high school. He would later become her husband in a loving marriage that would last 61 years. Together, Joe and Bobbie Jean, made a home for their family of three children as they moved across the continent eleven times and to Europe for an extended tour in Germany. Bobbie Jean embraced life beginning with childhood dance lessons, continuing with school clubs and activities, as an Air Force wife, and as a hostess in their home.

Bobbie Jean spent much of her time and energy creating a fun and loving home for her children. In her children's eyes, there was nothing she couldn't do. As her children grew older, she continued to be involved and enthused about their college years, careers, and the next generation that made her a grandma.

Upon retirement, they made their home in Colorado Springs and filled the next 29 years with family, friends, and travel. Bobbie Jean was a woman of intelligence, kindness, creativity, and love. She will be dearly missed. Bobbie is survived by her three children and their spouses: Twyla Hollister, Matthew Dodds, and Rebecca Nilsen, as well as 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. We miss you Mom.

Graveside services will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver, March 29, 2019 at 11:00am.

To leave a special message for her family, please visit





710 E. 2nd Street

Casper , WY 82601

