Cannon
BOBBY GENE CANNON
August 31, 1939 September 19, 2019
Bobby Cannon passed away on September 19, 2019 of natural causes, peacefully in his sleep. He was a loving father and a very much-loved person. He had retired from the Air Force, Civil Service, and was a longtime Colorado Springs resident.
Bobby was born in Texas in August of 1939, the youngest of 12 children. In 1964, when Bobby was stationed at the Pentagon, he met Ann Lee Mckelleget. They married in July of 1964. He was a loving husband and caregiver to Ann, his wife of 47 years, until her passing in May of 2011.
He is survived by daughter, Deborah Cook. I will deeply miss the great man that was my father.
A memorial service will not be held, due to his wishes. Bobby and Ann Cannon will be inurned together at the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum.
