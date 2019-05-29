Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lee (Rathke) Hickey. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

BONNIE LEE (RATHKE) HICKEY

July 23, 1954 - May 22, 2019

Bonnie Lee Hickey, age 64, passed away at home on May 22, 2019 after courageously battling cancer for four years. Her faith was never shaken and she always found a reason to smile and a way to spread love.

Bonnie was born on July 23, 1954 in Rochester, New York to the late Doris and Earl Rathke. She grew up in Florida enjoying the beach, water skiing, softball, and playing the organ at University Baptist Church.

Bonnie graduated Valedictorian from Deerfield High School and went on to pursue her love of mathematics at Baylor University. After college graduation, she married Michael Hickey in June 1976. Mike and Bonnie moved to Colorado where they built a life together for 42 wonderful years. She loved their time in the Rockies, sharing in many adventurous outdoor activities including hiking, camping, biking, skiing, and ATVing.

Bonnie was a dedicated mother to her two daughters, Amanda and Laura. She created a warm and joyful home. She was always there to listen and provide encouragement. As a family they spent summers taking road trips across the US and winters taking family ski trips in the mountains. Bonnie also devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her parents who lived nearby.

She had a passion for education, and volunteered for many years as a math tutor at a local elementary school. Bonnie loved gardening, attending Bible studies, and was blessed to be part of a tight-knit group of loyal Christian women. In later years, she treasured her role as a grandmother and embraced every chance to read books, do arts and crafts, and play games with her five grandchildren.

Bonnie will be fondly remembered by her husband, (Michael Hickey); daughter, (Laura Hickey); daughter and son-in-law, (Amanda and Logan Haag); five grandchildren: (Caiden, Rylan, Kellen, Toben, and Brennen Haag); brother, (Gary Rathke, his wife, Charlotte, and his sons: Joshua and Benjamin Rathke); sister-in-law, (Kathy Eckard and her two children: Jeff Eckard and Alison Heilman).

A private memorial will be held at Woodmen Valley Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Water for Life at

