FoxBONNIE LOUETTA FOXDecember 6, 1941 - June 10, 2020Bonnie Fox, age 78, a Colorado native, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from complications of chronic health problems. She was a born-again Christian, and hours before she passed, she stated, "God's love is so good, and I don't deserve it."She was born on December 6, 1941 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Claude Fredrick "Bub" Vette and Ninetta Ione (Houtchens) Vette. Bonnie and her brothers grew up on the family cattle ranch/farm on Squirrel Creek Road. For most of her formative years, they lived in a two-room home, which still stands today. After her graduation from Hanover High School, she attended Colorado State College in Greeley, Colorado, where she met her first husband, Ken J. Ackerman.In 1962, Bonnie married Ken J. Ackerman from Bridgman, Michigan. While setting up their home and starting their family, Bonnie's life was busy as a young pastor's wife. She was actively involved in teaching and the music ministry at the church. Music was a life-long passion; in addition to playing the piano and organ, she studied voice at Metropolitan State University. For many years, she and Ken were involved in ministry and Christian education, primarily at South Sheridan Baptist Church/Silver State Baptist High School. Later, she created the Colorado Advocates for Home School Arts (CAHSA) to meet the music education needs of Front-Range, home-schooled students. That organization thrived over ten years.She then turned her focus to genealogy and traveled across the Western United States to research family history. For decades, she was an active member of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Always wanting to travel, the highlight for her was a trip to England, Switzerland, Germany, France, and Italy.In 2013, Bonnie married Robert H. Fox of Oklahoma. They resided in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She enjoyed exploring the mountains of Southern Colorado with him.Bonnie lived in Colorado her entire life, except from August 1975 to November 1976, when her first husband, Ken Ackerman, and children, Claire L. Schupbach (Ackerman), David E. Ackerman, and Nathan H. Ackerman moved to Wilson, North Carolina. Her youngest child, Andrew C. Ackerman, was born there.She was preceded in death by her mother, Ninetta Ione Vette (one day prior to her own death, June 9, 2020); her father, Claude Vette; her two brothers, Ronald Vette and Rick Vette; and her son, Nathan Ackerman.Bonnie is survived by her second husband, Robert H. Fox, and first husband, Kem J. Ackerman, both of Colorado; her daughter, Claire (Jerry) Schupbach, Claire's two children, Dawnand Brad; son's, David E. (Lauren) Ackerman, David's child, Katrinca, Mitzi Ackerman, mother of Sydney Ackerman (daughter of Nathan H. Ackerman) and Andrew C. (Kendra) Ackerman, Andrew's child, Anders; and Claire's four grandchildren, Noah, Jaron, Ilona and George.A family Graveside Service was held at Cico Basin Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made to Colorado Springs Teen Court:By mail: Ninetta and Bonnie Fox Loving Memory Donation, In Care Of: Teen Court, 224 East Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903, or electronically at:org/donate/colorado-springs-teen-court-inc/in-loving-memory-of-ninetta-vetta-and-bonnie-fox