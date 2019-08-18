Ring
BONNIE M RING
February 19, 1930 August 11, 2019
Bonnie M. Ring 89 of Colorado Springs, CO. passed away on August 11, 2019. Bonnie was born on February 19, 1930 in Nebraska.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Sons; Douglas Ring and Kenneth (Erika Marin-Spiotta) Keefover-Ring, Daughters; Pamela Young and Deborah Green. Grandchildren; Troy Green, Melissa (Charles) Green, Tarl (Michelle) Young, Nicole Young, Michele (Jason) Huber and Ryan Ring and Great grandchildren. Aiden, Brenden, Harmony, Cullen, Elex, Axel, Zachary, William, Harrison and Sadie.
She is preceded in passing by her husband LeRoy Ring. Bonnie was laid to rest at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019