Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradford E. Lethbridge Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lethbridge Sr.

BRADFORD E. LETHBRIDGE SR.

December 22, 1921 March 30, 2020

Brad Lethbridge went to be with his savior Jesus Christ on March 30, 2020. His surviving wife, Althea, was with him at the end. Althea is 99 years old, and they had been married for 71 years. Brad is also survived by four children: Brad Jr. of Wantage NJ, David of Colorado Springs, Bonnie of Longview TX, and Cliff of Melbourne FL.

Brad was very proud of his service to our country. He was in the Army from December 1942 to November 1945. His Honorable Discharge papers say Technician Fifth Grade 628th Tank Destroyer Battalion. It lists the following Battles and Campaigns: Ardennes, Central Europe, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland. He received the American Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal. Brad drove a supply truck during the Invasion of Normandy. He served with the First Army, Fifth Corps, 3604th Quartermaster Truck Company. He related to his family that towards the end of the war he participated in the liberation of prisons and concentration camps. Thank You, Brad for your service to our country.

Brad was a wonderful husband and father. A very hard worker and a good provider. After the war he worked his entire career in road paving and resurfacing, attaining the position of Plant Manager for Lansdell Contracting and Morris Asphalt in New Jersey. Brad's favorite Bible verse was Psalm 126:3, "The Lord Has Done Great Things for Us. And We Are Glad!





Lethbridge Sr.BRADFORD E. LETHBRIDGE SR.December 22, 1921 March 30, 2020Brad Lethbridge went to be with his savior Jesus Christ on March 30, 2020. His surviving wife, Althea, was with him at the end. Althea is 99 years old, and they had been married for 71 years. Brad is also survived by four children: Brad Jr. of Wantage NJ, David of Colorado Springs, Bonnie of Longview TX, and Cliff of Melbourne FL.Brad was very proud of his service to our country. He was in the Army from December 1942 to November 1945. His Honorable Discharge papers say Technician Fifth Grade 628th Tank Destroyer Battalion. It lists the following Battles and Campaigns: Ardennes, Central Europe, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland. He received the American Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal. Brad drove a supply truck during the Invasion of Normandy. He served with the First Army, Fifth Corps, 3604th Quartermaster Truck Company. He related to his family that towards the end of the war he participated in the liberation of prisons and concentration camps. Thank You, Brad for your service to our country.Brad was a wonderful husband and father. A very hard worker and a good provider. After the war he worked his entire career in road paving and resurfacing, attaining the position of Plant Manager for Lansdell Contracting and Morris Asphalt in New Jersey. Brad's favorite Bible verse was Psalm 126:3, "The Lord Has Done Great Things for Us. And We Are Glad! Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close