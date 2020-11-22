1/1
Brenda Ellen Pinney
1941 - 2020
BRENDA ELLEN PINNEY
September 25, 1941 November 15, 2020
Brenda Ellen Pinney loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born in Detroit, MI on September 25, 1941, the only child to the late Ozburn and Mabel Jones.
Brenda graduated from Detroit's Southeastern High School in 1959 (Purple and White; Fight, Fight Fight!). After graduation she worked at Fisher Body as a key punch operator for six years leaving to raise her family. After moving to Monument in 1974, Brenda began working for School District 11 as a computer operator. In 1986 Brenda became a data processor at Western Forge. She retired in 2005 to pursue her loves of gardening, volunteering, and spending time with family.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Doug Pinney, whom she married in May of 1963 and they spent 57 beautiful years together. Along with her loving children, SuEllen Pinney from Denver, CO, Pam (Todd) Trushenski of Friendswood, TX and her grandchildren, Crystal Hunt, Adam Trushenski, and Anna Trushenski. Brenda is preceded in death by her son Steven Pinney.
Services will take place Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:30am -11:30am, at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903. Private burial will take place at Monument cemetery in Monument, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-Lakes Cares (tri-lakescares.org) also in Monument, CO




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
