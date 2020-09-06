1/1
Brenda Louise (Moore) Lewis
1949 - 2020
Lewis
BRENDA LOUISE (MOORE) LEWIS
September 6, 1949 September 1, 2020
Brenda Louise Lewis (Moore) went home to Jesus on September 6th, 2020 at age 70.
She joins her father Oscar, Mother Betty, brothers Oscar Jr. Alvin, son Troy and grandson Ariel in Heaven. She is survived by her daughters Yolanda L. Moore, Kally C. Moore-Allen. Grandchildren, Nathaniel, Tiffany, Josiah, Shani and Solomon. Great grandchildren- Kaiden, Braylen, Nazirah and Naziriah. Siblings Joan, John, Richard, Bill and Charles and whole host of nephews and nieces. She will be greatly missed.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 12pm-1pm at Colorado Christian Fellowship, 10630 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora CO 80014. Service Family only. Masks required.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
