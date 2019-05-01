Bell
BRENT NATHANIEL BELL
April 24, 2019
Brent Nathaniel Bell, 26 years old, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on April 24th, 2019. He graduated from Pinnacle Charter High School. Brent worked as a mechanic at Phil Long Ford. He had a passion for cars and motorcycles. He loved animals and hanging out with family and friends. Brent enjoyed listening to music, playing video games, riding his motorcycle and working out.
Brent is survived by his Grandmother and Step-Grandfather, Mother & Step-Father, Sister, Two Nieces, Four Aunts, Four Uncles, Seven Cousins, and One Great Cousin.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019