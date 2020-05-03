Quinn

BRIAN ALLAN QUINN

May 20, 1963

April 25, 2020

Brian Quinn, 56, beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Son has passed from this world into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on April 25th, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida. Brian was born to William (Bill) and Erika Quinn on May 20th, 1963 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a kind and compassionate, God fearing man.

Brian graduated from Palmer High School in 1982. He got an Associate's Degree from Pikes Peak Community College and a Bachelor's Degree from Denver Technical College. His first job was with Shepards/McGraw Hill. His career was in the technical industry as a computer programmer where he worked for Kaman Science and MCI. His favorite position was as a Data Analyst at Doss Aviation, a contractor for the Air Force Academy.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda, who passed in January. He is survived by his son Sean and step-daughter Kimberly; father William (Bill), step-mother Judi, and his brother Mike of San Diego California; grandchildren Harley, Luke, John and Mitchell. Brian was also preceded in death by his brother Lorenz, sister Angela, and mother Erika Wilmore.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation.







