Barnhart

BRIAN BARNHART

February 25, 1957 July 10, 2019

Brian Barnhart, age 62, died July 10 of malignant melonoma with his girlfriend, Amy Cannard, at his side. Brian was born on Feb. 25, 1957 in Pitts. PA, as the oldest of 5: Eric Barnhart of Colorado, Amy Zabin of Connecticut, Kirk Barnhart of West Virginia and Myles Barnhart of Colorado. Rita Barnhart, his mother, resides in Connecticut. Raymond Barnhart, his father, pre-deceased Brian. Brian has 2 children: Dani Barnhart of Wisconsin and Ian Barnhart of Colorado.

Brian graduated from high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma a year early, and (after earning a perfect score on the ACT) had a full scholarship to the University of Tulsa. He then attended the University of Dallas and later went to the University of Cincinnati for his graduate degree in Physics. He first worked as a defense contractor in Huntsville, Alabama and later for Oracle in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After Brian's children reached adulthood, he spent two years in Argentina before making his home in Butler, PA. Here in Butler, he worked at Adtheorent as a computer programmer & analyst and finally in the Online Grocery Delivery Dept of Walmart where he excelled at a new-found talent working with his customers.

He had several lifelong passions. Brian was an accomplished guitarist, arranger & singer, a scientist through and through, and even translated Russian for fun! He made Butler, PA his home for his last several years and found a loving community of musicians and actors in the Butler Little Theater & the Hobnob Theatre Co which he enjoyed with his girlfriend, Amy Cannard and several local relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Malignant Melanoma Cancer Research or the Butler Little Theatre.

There will be a graveside service at noon this Sunday, July 14th at St Mary's Cemetery in Bradys Bend.





