Holt
BRIAN D. HOLT
November 14, 1965 June 14, 2019
Brian Holt, a Colorado Springs Native, passed away June 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He is survived by his father David, his mother, Jane and his brother, Bradley.
Brian worked for Bryan Construction as a construction superintendent for 23 years.
Brian loved the mountains and will be laid to rest in Pitkin, Colorado overlooking the town of Pitkin where he purchased a retirement cabin.
A local celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Norris Penrose Event Center in the VIP room upstairs from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. Another celebration of life will be held in Pitkin, Colorado on July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Gazette on June 28, 2019