Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Gaines. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 10:00 AM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



BRIAN GAINES

1959 - 2020

Brian (Sven Brian Lee) Gaines, age 60, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on October 30, 1959, in Berlin, Germany. He was a resident of Colorado Springs after his active military retirement in 2004.

Brian is survived by his mother, Maria Gaines, and siblings Rodney Gaines, Andre Gaines, Debbie Seaborn, Jennifer Autaubo, and Rebecca Gaines. He is also survived by siblings Daniel Ogawa and Michelle Vest. Brian is

survived by daughters Juliana Price, Krystal Phillips, and Felicia Vargo, granddaughters Haleigh and Lorelai Vargo, and many nieces and nephews. Brian received his Bachelor degree from McKendree college and a Master degree from Webster University. After his receiving his education, he joined the United States Air Force and served for 26 years before retiring as a Master Sergeant in 2005. He continued to serve 15 years as a contracting officer for the Department of Defense at Peterson Air Force base. He enjoyed teaching woodworking classes on building Ukuleles and flying airplanes at the Peterson Aero Club. In his spare time, he greatly enjoyed visiting Hawaii and reconnecting with his Hawaiian family heritage.

He was loved by his family and will be missed until we meet again in heaven.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade, Colorado Springs, CO on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Oahu, Hawaii later this year.







GainesBRIAN GAINES1959 - 2020Brian (Sven Brian Lee) Gaines, age 60, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on October 30, 1959, in Berlin, Germany. He was a resident of Colorado Springs after his active military retirement in 2004.Brian is survived by his mother, Maria Gaines, and siblings Rodney Gaines, Andre Gaines, Debbie Seaborn, Jennifer Autaubo, and Rebecca Gaines. He is also survived by siblings Daniel Ogawa and Michelle Vest. Brian issurvived by daughters Juliana Price, Krystal Phillips, and Felicia Vargo, granddaughters Haleigh and Lorelai Vargo, and many nieces and nephews. Brian received his Bachelor degree from McKendree college and a Master degree from Webster University. After his receiving his education, he joined the United States Air Force and served for 26 years before retiring as a Master Sergeant in 2005. He continued to serve 15 years as a contracting officer for the Department of Defense at Peterson Air Force base. He enjoyed teaching woodworking classes on building Ukuleles and flying airplanes at the Peterson Aero Club. In his spare time, he greatly enjoyed visiting Hawaii and reconnecting with his Hawaiian family heritage.He was loved by his family and will be missed until we meet again in heaven.A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade, Colorado Springs, CO on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Oahu, Hawaii later this year. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close