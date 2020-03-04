Gaines
BRIAN GAINES
1959 - 2020
Brian (Sven Brian Lee) Gaines, age 60, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on October 30, 1959, in Berlin, Germany. He was a resident of Colorado Springs after his active military retirement in 2004.
Brian is survived by his mother, Maria Gaines, and siblings Rodney Gaines, Andre Gaines, Debbie Seaborn, Jennifer Autaubo, and Rebecca Gaines. He is also survived by siblings Daniel Ogawa and Michelle Vest. Brian is
survived by daughters Juliana Price, Krystal Phillips, and Felicia Vargo, granddaughters Haleigh and Lorelai Vargo, and many nieces and nephews. Brian received his Bachelor degree from McKendree college and a Master degree from Webster University. After his receiving his education, he joined the United States Air Force and served for 26 years before retiring as a Master Sergeant in 2005. He continued to serve 15 years as a contracting officer for the Department of Defense at Peterson Air Force base. He enjoyed teaching woodworking classes on building Ukuleles and flying airplanes at the Peterson Aero Club. In his spare time, he greatly enjoyed visiting Hawaii and reconnecting with his Hawaiian family heritage.
He was loved by his family and will be missed until we meet again in heaven.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade, Colorado Springs, CO on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Oahu, Hawaii later this year.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020