BartonBRIGITTE BARTONOctober 28, 1940 November 12, 2020The brightest light from Priegendorf, Germany has been extinguished. Brigitte Barton, "Oma", peacefully passed away Thursday, 12 November 2020, in Colorado Springs after complications from a stroke. Born during the chaos of World War II she was taken from us in the midst of another tumultuous time.Born to her parents Johann and Maria Martin, Brigitte grew up on a farm and learned the importance of hard work. She cared for younger siblings and did whatever work she could do. In later years she grew into a beautiful and remarkable young lady and found work at Coffee Engle, a coffee and pastry shop in Bamberg, where she excelled - to the point of winning a sales competition where she won her first piece of fine jewelry! Even at that early age she had the style and grace of a model, traits that would stay with her all of her life. It was also at Coffee Engle she met her future husband, Jim Barton. After marriage and other assignments in the United States and Germany they settled in Colorado Springs. Several unsuccessful pregnancies followed but her much anticipated daughter Linda was soon followed by another daughter, Sandra. Both of which received her unqualified love. Working the night shift at Dunkin Donuts allowed her to care for her girls otherwise. And every policeman in the area would gladly stop by!Subsequently divorced, Brigitte continued to make Colorado Springs her home and forged a life for herself and made her own way. Looking for a job, she walked into a local Ace Hardware store and was hired on the spot. Even years later after retirement her past customers would recognize her and say hello! She loved to visit Germany and last did so in 2018. An avid animal lover, Brigitte was smitten by every manner of creature, from a single ladybug to a team of workhorses. And she loved a bit of merlot in the evening! Feisty and full of life until the end, the void that she leaves will be impossible to fill.She is survived by her daughters Linda Veshka and Sandra Kelley (Ben), four grandchildren, Stephanie Veshka, Devin Kelley, Anna Kelley, and Jacob Kelley. She is also survived by family in Germany, to include sisters Hannelore, Ernestine, and brother Edgar, along with several nieces and nephews. A constellation of friends too numerous to mention will miss her immensely.Brigitte was predeceased by her younger brother Joseph, lost in a tragic auto/pedestrian accident in Germany and her beloved grandson, Tony Barton, who perished in a similar manner in 2019.The families wish to thank the devoted staff of Memorial Hospital, The Center At Centennial, Terrace Gardens, and lastly, the staff of The Cheyenne Care Center (Genesis), to include New Century Hospice. All of these folks made this heart-breaking situation better.Memorial services are pending due to current COVID-19 restrictions and will be announced at a later date.