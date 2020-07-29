1/1
Bruce Charles Stevenson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stevenson
BC was very active in Boy Scouts throughout his child hood. He was a high school graduate from Excelsior High school in Clinton Oklahoma. BC also served in the U.S. Army and received many medals, ribbons, and awards. BC retired from Allegion-Schlage Lock of Colorado Springs as a materials handler. BC belonged to the Mississippi Choctaw tribe and the European Rodeo Association. He also loved spending time with his beloved wife, grandchildren, and family making memories.
February 15, 1954 - July 20, 2020
BRUCE CHARLES STEVENSON
Bruce Charles Stevenson, 66, passed peacefully through heavens gates on July 20, 2020 in Fountain Colorado. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 7:00pm at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain Colorado.
BC was a beloved husband, son, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend whom will be missed by many. He was born in Clinton Oklahoma February 15, 1954 to Almas Stevenson and George Ann Rogers (Stevenson). BC married the love of his life Shannon Palmer on October 16, 2004. He is proceeded in death by his Father Almas Stevenson Father-in-law Harold Palmer
BC left behind his beloved wife Shannon Stevenson, Mom George Ann Rogers, Stepson James Newell (Alberta), Grandchildren Colton and Payton Newell, Brothers Mustafa Sami, Almas Jamil Sami (Kai), Mother-in-law Ila Palmer, Brother-in-law Jeff Palmer (Debbie), and many cherished and loved nieces and nephews.
BC will be resting peacefully at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 South US Highway
Fountain, CO 80817
7193904906
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved