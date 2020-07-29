StevensonBC was very active in Boy Scouts throughout his child hood. He was a high school graduate from Excelsior High school in Clinton Oklahoma. BC also served in the U.S. Army and received many medals, ribbons, and awards. BC retired from Allegion-Schlage Lock of Colorado Springs as a materials handler. BC belonged to the Mississippi Choctaw tribe and the European Rodeo Association. He also loved spending time with his beloved wife, grandchildren, and family making memories.February 15, 1954 - July 20, 2020BRUCE CHARLES STEVENSONBruce Charles Stevenson, 66, passed peacefully through heavens gates on July 20, 2020 in Fountain Colorado. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 7:00pm at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain Colorado.BC was a beloved husband, son, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend whom will be missed by many. He was born in Clinton Oklahoma February 15, 1954 to Almas Stevenson and George Ann Rogers (Stevenson). BC married the love of his life Shannon Palmer on October 16, 2004. He is proceeded in death by his Father Almas Stevenson Father-in-law Harold PalmerBC left behind his beloved wife Shannon Stevenson, Mom George Ann Rogers, Stepson James Newell (Alberta), Grandchildren Colton and Payton Newell, Brothers Mustafa Sami, Almas Jamil Sami (Kai), Mother-in-law Ila Palmer, Brother-in-law Jeff Palmer (Debbie), and many cherished and loved nieces and nephews.BC will be resting peacefully at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.