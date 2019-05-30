Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce David Trotman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Trotman

BRUCE DAVID TROTMAN

January 3, 1934 May 16, 2019

On the evening of May 16, 2019, Bruce entered his heavenly home. His firm belief in his Lord and Savior Jesus brought him peace in his final moments.

Bruce was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Jeanette (Nelson) Trotman. He is survived by his son, David, and daughter, Diane Clement (Ron); along with, granddaughters, Courtney Fischer (AJ) and Kathleen Barkley (Seth); 3 great grandchildren; as well as, his brother, Burke, and sister, Faith Kraft; and a large extended family.

Bruce was the first born of the late Dawson and Lila Trotman, the co-founders of the Navigators - a mission based organization. He was born in Long Beach, CA, on January 3, 1934. He served in the USAF as a pilot and instructor. He was a postal carrier for the USPS after leaving the USAF. He married his love, Jeanette, on June 17, 1955.

He spent many years serving his family, church, and community. He always had a great story to tell. Bruce was loved and cherished by many and will be missed greatly.

A private family celebration of life will be held in July. At Bruce's request in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Bruce Trotman Memorial Fund c/o Christian Freedom, 246 Range Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 or

Sentiments may be sent to The Trotman Family, c/o Diane Clement, 8291 South Water Oak Drive, West Jordan, Utah, 84081 or via email





