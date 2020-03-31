Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Davis. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922 Send Flowers Obituary



BRUCE DAVIS

December 14, 1940 March 20, 20 20

Bruce Davis passed away peacefully due to complications from diabetes on March 20, 2020. Bruce was born on December 14, 1940 in Sheldon, Iowa to Clarice Neilson Davis and Merrill Davis. Bruce is survived by his two sisters , Marilyn MacMurtrie (and her adult children and grandchildren), and Aldyth Davis, both who reside in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also survived by his uncle Wayne(Darlene) Davis of Santa Rosa, California. Bruce served in the U.S. Army from July 1958 to September 1980, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. Bruce met his wife, Sun Cha, in Seoul, Korea. They were married for 30 years when she passed away in 1999. Bruce will be sadly missed by his best friend and antiquing buddy, Connie Sanford. He will also be missed by his friends at American Classics Market Place, where he was an antique dealer. Also missing him will be the employees and his "coffee buddies" at McDonalds on South Circle. They will miss him at their daily breakfast get-togethers.

At Bruce's request, there will be no services.







