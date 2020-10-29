1/1
Bruce J. Kristoff Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristoff, Sr.
BRUCE J. KRISTOFF, SR.
February 23, 1934 October 24, 2020
Bruce J. Kristoff Sr., 86 years old, peacefully passed away in Colorado Springs, CO on October 24, 2020.
Bruce was born in Bronx, New York, February 23, 1934. He joined the United States Marine Corps in March, 1952 and was honorably discharged in July, 1954. He was a proud member of the NYPD and later the Denver Police Department. Bruce was a small business owner and college instructor. He also served as a member of the Woodland Park City Council for several years and was the Mayor of Woodland Park from Sept 1981- June 1982.
Bruce was married to the love of his life, Norma Marie Twiggs, on October 29, 1955. Being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather were the titles he held most proudly. He is survived by 9 children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A private funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church. Interment at Woodland Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be sent to CHOICES Pregnancy Center, 228 S Baldwin, Woodland Park, CO 80863.
To share condolences online please visit www.mountainmemorialfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
7195908922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved