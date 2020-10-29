Kristoff, Sr.
BRUCE J. KRISTOFF, SR.
February 23, 1934 October 24, 2020
Bruce J. Kristoff Sr., 86 years old, peacefully passed away in Colorado Springs, CO on October 24, 2020.
Bruce was born in Bronx, New York, February 23, 1934. He joined the United States Marine Corps in March, 1952 and was honorably discharged in July, 1954. He was a proud member of the NYPD and later the Denver Police Department. Bruce was a small business owner and college instructor. He also served as a member of the Woodland Park City Council for several years and was the Mayor of Woodland Park from Sept 1981- June 1982.
Bruce was married to the love of his life, Norma Marie Twiggs, on October 29, 1955. Being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather were the titles he held most proudly. He is survived by 9 children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A private funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church. Interment at Woodland Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be sent to CHOICES Pregnancy Center, 228 S Baldwin, Woodland Park, CO 80863.
To share condolences online please visit www.mountainmemorialfh.com