Graham
BRUCE JAMES GRAHAM
1959-2019
Bruce passed away at home as a result of a heart attack at the age of 59. He was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs, having been born in Windsor, Ontario and raised in Traverse City, MI.
He is survived by his children Nicole, Stephanie and James, stepson Jeremy Klinglesmith, as well as grandchildren Keeley and Zane, all of Traverse City, MI. His sister, Cindi Graham, nephew Colton Engelke, and mother Maggie Iobst, all of Colorado Springs, also survive him. Bruce was predeceased in death by his father, Donald Graham and brother Brian Graham.
Bruce had a love for sports and fishing and was an avid collector of sports memorabilia. He was a painter by trade. Bruce valued his many friendships and will be sorely missed by all.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the near future.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019