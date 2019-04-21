Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce M. Temkin. View Sign

Temkin

BRUCE M TEMKIN

June 5, 1940 - April 11, 2019

Bruce M. Temkin, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away at a local hospital after a short illness.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 5, 1940 to Manny and Jean (Perlow) Temkin. Bruce graduated from Carnegie-Mellon Institute of Technology with an Engineering and Science degree. He earned a Masters of Science degree from Newark College of Engineering. He was a member of the Royal Institute of Great Britain. He was a veteran of the U.S.

Bruce was an active volunteer at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry where he was a Fellow. He also volunteered at the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs. Bruce was the author of many published historic and scientific articles.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, JoAnn; children Matthew Temkin, and Amy (Richard) Vogel; grandchildren Nathaniel Temkin, Benjamin (Kori) Temkin, Pierce Vogel, and Amethyst Sanchez; great-grandson Wesley Temkin. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Lorie Ann Sanchez.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Pikes Peak Hospice, 2222 North Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO in Bruce's name.





