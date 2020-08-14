Hutchison
BRUCE RANKIN HUTCHISON
1948
2020
Bruce Rankin Hutchison passed away on August 10, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. Bruce was born in Tacoma, Washington to Lt. Col. Russell James and Barbara Rankin Hutchison.
Bruce excelled on the Cross Country and Track and Field teams at Punahou School in Honolulu, HI. After graduating in 1966, he attended the University of Kansas and the University of California, Berkeley, graduating with a BS and a MSEE from Cal. Bruce moved to Fort Collins, CO in 1972 and began a 35-year engineering career with Hewlett Packard and its spinoffs Agilent and Keysight Technologies at their Loveland, Fort Collins, and Colorado Springs locations.
Bruce spent the past ten years as the HOA president for the Pinecliff Homeowners Association in his neighborhood and was an encouraging leader in Troop 66 of the BSA Pikes Peak Council. Wherever there was a need, Bruce was there: his volunteer groups are countless. Bruce was constantly active, enjoying fly-fishing adventures throughout Colorado, the US, and the world. Every winter, he logged many thrilling vertical lift feet on the slopes at Breckenridge. He traveled frequently to Hawaii where he enjoyed the food, music, and boogie boarding the waves.
Bruce is survived by sons Andrew of Colorado Springs and Ian of Brooklyn, NY; siblings Clyde (Barbara) of Maurertown, VA, Brian (Nina) of Windsor, CA and Lynn (Mike) Simpson of Loomis, CA; the mother of his children, Sharon Shook of Colorado Springs.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church Saturday August 15th, 2020 at 9AM.
Memorial contributions in Bruce's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or Trout Unlimi