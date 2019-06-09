Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Raymond Klug. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Klug

BRUCE RAYMOND KLUG

March 10, 1947 June 2, 2019

Bruce Raymond Klug passed away at his home in Colorado Springs on the evening of Sunday, June 2nd surrounded by his family. Bruce was born in Pierce, Nebraska on March 10, 1947. Bruce married his wife Gail in .1970. Their union created a family of three children; Cameron, wife Elizabeth and children Olivia, Ryan, and Ian. Christopher, wife Melissa and children Emma and Lily. Stacey, husband Ryan and daughter Clara. Bruce is also survived by his sister, Imogene, from Kansas City, and a brother, Bill, from Arizona. He will also be greatly missed by his dog, Roxie, his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Bruce worked in the automobile business for 50 years. He loved his Denver Broncos, the Colorado Rockies, hunting, fishing, photography, and working in his yard.

Bruce's life will be celebrated by family at a private gathering.

He now has a front row seat in heaven where he can watch his beloved Broncos and can ride in his jeep while listening to The Eagles whenever he wants...

In lieu of flowers please give donations to the .





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.