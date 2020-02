ArfordBRUNHILDE ARFORDMay 15, 1938January 25, 2020Brunhilde Arford, 80, passed away on January 25, 2020 at her Colorado Springs home. She was born in Ulm Germany on May 15, 1938.Brunhilde was a wonderful wife, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sher retired from Schlage Lock. She enjoyed dancing, cooking and baking. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.Brunhilde is survived by her three children: Mike, Ricky and Brian; grandchildren: Felicia, Brisha, Richard, Lawrence, and Michael; and great grandchildren: Kameryn, Maranda, Alona and Anthony; one sister Rose Mary (Bob) Linsay. She is precede in death by her husband Richard Arford.There will be a viewing February 10, 2020 from 5-7pm at Dove Witt Family Mortuary 6630 S. U.S. Hwy 85/87 Fountain, Colorado 80817. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, February 11, 2020 at Dove Witt Family Mortuary 6630 S. U.S. Hwy 85/87 Fountain, Colorado 80817. Interment will follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.