Arford
BRUNHILDE ARFORD
May 15, 1938
January 25, 2020
Brunhilde Arford, 80, passed away on January 25, 2020 at her Colorado Springs home. She was born in Ulm Germany on May 15, 1938.
Brunhilde was a wonderful wife, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sher retired from Schlage Lock. She enjoyed dancing, cooking and baking. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Brunhilde is survived by her three children: Mike, Ricky and Brian; grandchildren: Felicia, Brisha, Richard, Lawrence, and Michael; and great grandchildren: Kameryn, Maranda, Alona and Anthony; one sister Rose Mary (Bob) Linsay. She is precede in death by her husband Richard Arford.
There will be a viewing February 10, 2020 from 5-7pm at Dove Witt Family Mortuary 6630 S. U.S. Hwy 85/87 Fountain, Colorado 80817. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, February 11, 2020 at Dove Witt Family Mortuary 6630 S. U.S. Hwy 85/87 Fountain, Colorado 80817. Interment will follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020