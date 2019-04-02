Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruno Betsch. View Sign

Betsch

BRUNO BETSCH

February 17, 1943 March 27, 2019

Bruno Betsch, 76, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs due to complications with cancer.

Bruno Betsch is survived by his son, Stacy Betsch and his granddaughter, Courtney; his daughter, Christina Snider and her husband, Allen, granddaughter, Karolyn Betsch, and his great-grandson, Mikah Betsch; his daughter, Michelle Betsch and grandson, Ashton Betsch; his sister Karen Kranzler and her husband Ron; his brother, Keith Betsch and wife Peggy; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Ervin Betsch, and his son, Todd Betsch.

Bruno loved family, had many friends, enjoyed talking to anyone, and had an infectious laugh. He was a die-hard fan of the Minnesota Vikings and anything with a high performance motor.

Interment services will be held April 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO.





