C. CARMON STILES
February 23, 2019
C. Carmon Stiles passed away on Feb. 23, 2019 in Woodland Park, Colorado at the age of 93. Carmon is survived by his wife, Beverly Stiles, and daughters Susan Stiles and Nancy Stiles Bergvall. He and Beverly resided in their retirement home, "Peace on Earth" on the west side of Pikes Peak in Divide, Colorado.
Living a diversified life as a farm boy in Maypearl, Texas to an international career specialist, he could speak easily on the topics of picking cotton and global trade.
He was a graduate of Midlothian High School and Texas Wesleyan College. His TWC years were briefly interrupted during World War II when he served as 1st Lt. in the U.S. Air Force. Early in his professional career, Carmon worked as a salesman for Southwestern Petroleum Company in Fort Worth, Texas working his way up to the office of Vice President. He retired at the end of his second career in Dallas as Regional Managing Director of the United States Department of Commerce. While working in Dallas, he also became Regional Director of the International Trade Administration and spent years promoting exports from the United States.
Carmon was a proud graduate of the National War College, class of 1975, where he was selected to represent a small portion of the civilian student body in learning national security strategies. He also spent a short time in the National Security Administration working in the White House. Having met his wife Beverly later in life, they lost no time in forming a partnership, working together as founders of the International Visitors Council of Teller and Park counties and co-publishers of the Ute Country News. He founded the Office of International Affairs in the Mayor's Office of Colorado Springs and became the President of the World Affairs Council. Carmon is preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd and Ubah Stiles of Midlothian, Texas. He is survived by wife Beverly, daughters Susan Stiles, Nancy Stiles Bergvall (Craig), grandchildren Emily Anderson (Scott), Brandon Bergvall (Lauren), Katie Bergvall, Travis Parks, five great grandchildren, brothers B. J. Stiles (Steve), David Stiles (Lynn), Jim Stiles and many stepchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held in Divide, Colorado on March 16, 2019.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019

