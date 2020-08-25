McKinley

C LAVERN MCKINLEY

June 24, 1934

August 20, 2020

LaVern McKinley passed into Heaven on August 20 at his home in Scottsbluff, NE.

LaVern was born in Hayes, KS to Clifford and Goldie(Lamoree) McKinley. He grew up on the family farm south of Wakeeny, KS and then completed his schooling in Salina, KS. After graduating, he went to work building houses in Scottsbluff, NE.

He met Ruby Lighty at church in Scottsbluff and they were married in Ulysses, KS on March 31, 1956. They had two children, Rene and Steven. They lived in Colorado Springs, CO for 52 years where he worked in construction and cabinetmaking. LaVern loved building things, gardening, traveling and visiting with neighbors.

LaVern is survived by his wife Ruby; sister Donna McKinley of Denver, CO; daughter Rene (Randy) Waggener of Alliance, NE and son, Steven (Barb) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Rayna (Dan) Woodward of Rapid City, SD and Ryan Waggener of Aurora, CO and one great grandson, Samuel Isaac Woodward.







