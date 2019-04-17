Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cally Alexander. View Sign

Alexander

CALLY ALEXANDER

February 6th, 1958

April 7th, 2019

Cally Alexander, 61, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on

Sunday April 7th, 2019. She was born February 6th, 1958 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Al and Mary Dowdy. She met her beloved husband, Brian, in 1987 while he served in the Army and were married for 29 years.

She was employed at Atmel Corp. for 17 years and Micro Chip Tech for 3 three years. Cally enjoyed going to concerts, baseball games and spending time with her family.

Cally is survived by her beloved husband Brian, 3 sons Ryan (Crystal), Justin (Amanda), and Brandon and one grandson (Camrin) all of Colorado Springs, her parents Al and Mary Dowdy, her seven siblings, Donna, Kaye, Brenda, Vickie, Patti, Kristy, and Pamela. She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Dowdy.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Rocky Mountain Calvary, 4285 N. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National in Cally's name or a recent fundraiser started on Face Book at:





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.