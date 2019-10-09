Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calum Tristan Grey Lehman. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. George's Anglican Church 217 E. Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs , CO View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. George's Anglican Church 217 E. Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lehman

June 11, 2000 September 26, 2019

It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the death of our dearest Calum. Calum will always be closely held in our hearts and remembered for his compassionate soul, quick wit, genuineness and courage. He was an achiever in life who was keenly aware and supportive of those around him who struggled. He loved to laugh and had a gift for putting people at ease. Calum had a unique way of making others feel valuable and conversations with him were often touching. He had a special connection to and love of animals, and was a vocal defender of the freedoms of America. Calum was a faithful follower of Christ and served Him devoutly in the church and in his love of neighbor.

He graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2018 and was in his Sophomore year at Villanova University pursuing a degree in Economics with a minor in Spanish. He was on the Dean's List both semesters of his Freshman year at University. Calum served as an acolyte at St. George's Anglican Church for 8 years and was a volunteer at the Springs Rescue Mission.

Those left to mourn the loss of Calum are: his mother, Lisa Gerleman; his father, James Lehman; his sister, Harper Lehman; all of Colorado Springs. His maternal grandmother, Colleen Gerleman; of Lincoln, Nebraska. His aunt and uncle, Melanie and Dick Cassidy; of Lincoln, Nebraska. His cousins Anne, Chris and Emma Cassidy; also of Lincoln, Nebraska.

CALUM TRISTAN GREY LEHMAN

Calum excelled in swimming for Pikes Peak Athletics, Cheyenne Mountain Aquatics and Cheyenne Mountain High School. He was a nationally ranked athlete through USA Swimming as well as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

He played clarinet for both the Concert Band and Wind Ensemble for Cheyenne Mountain High School.

Calum loved his family, friends, church, dogs, country and above all, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by: his maternal grandfather, Maurice Gerleman; his paternal grandparents, Donald and Janet Lehman; and his uncle, Richard Lehman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Swan Law Funeral Directors in Colorado Springs. Calum's family will receive friends on Friday, October 11th from 6:00-8:00pm at St. George's Anglican Church, 217 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. Calum's funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00am at the church, with a reception immediately following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to The Calum Lehman Memorial Fund which will be used to honor him.

Contributions may be mailed to: The Calum Lehman Memorial Fund, Care of PSVH, 5557 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918.





LehmanJune 11, 2000 September 26, 2019It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the death of our dearest Calum. Calum will always be closely held in our hearts and remembered for his compassionate soul, quick wit, genuineness and courage. He was an achiever in life who was keenly aware and supportive of those around him who struggled. He loved to laugh and had a gift for putting people at ease. Calum had a unique way of making others feel valuable and conversations with him were often touching. He had a special connection to and love of animals, and was a vocal defender of the freedoms of America. Calum was a faithful follower of Christ and served Him devoutly in the church and in his love of neighbor.He graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2018 and was in his Sophomore year at Villanova University pursuing a degree in Economics with a minor in Spanish. He was on the Dean's List both semesters of his Freshman year at University. Calum served as an acolyte at St. George's Anglican Church for 8 years and was a volunteer at the Springs Rescue Mission.Those left to mourn the loss of Calum are: his mother, Lisa Gerleman; his father, James Lehman; his sister, Harper Lehman; all of Colorado Springs. His maternal grandmother, Colleen Gerleman; of Lincoln, Nebraska. His aunt and uncle, Melanie and Dick Cassidy; of Lincoln, Nebraska. His cousins Anne, Chris and Emma Cassidy; also of Lincoln, Nebraska.CALUM TRISTAN GREY LEHMANCalum excelled in swimming for Pikes Peak Athletics, Cheyenne Mountain Aquatics and Cheyenne Mountain High School. He was a nationally ranked athlete through USA Swimming as well as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.He played clarinet for both the Concert Band and Wind Ensemble for Cheyenne Mountain High School.Calum loved his family, friends, church, dogs, country and above all, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.He was preceded in death by: his maternal grandfather, Maurice Gerleman; his paternal grandparents, Donald and Janet Lehman; and his uncle, Richard Lehman.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Swan Law Funeral Directors in Colorado Springs. Calum's family will receive friends on Friday, October 11th from 6:00-8:00pm at St. George's Anglican Church, 217 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. Calum's funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00am at the church, with a reception immediately following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to The Calum Lehman Memorial Fund which will be used to honor him.Contributions may be mailed to: The Calum Lehman Memorial Fund, Care of PSVH, 5557 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close