Hyche

CALVIN LEWIS HYCHE

February 2, 1921 April 1, 2019

Calvin was born in Cordova, Alabama to the late Ed and Zella Hyche. He passed away at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado with loving family by his side.

He enlisted in the Army in 1942. He met his "Sweetheart" Margaret Lujan at Camp Carson, where she was working in the doctors and nurses chow hall. He married Margaret on December 1, 1942. He was an entrepreneur and owned and operated several service stations in Colorado Springs for many years. He helped launch and market his grandson Blake's dream, Blake's Ugly Dawg Salsa in 2009.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret E. "Puddin" Hyche in 2014, daughter Delores Ann "Annie" Kirles in 1997 and grandson Blake Justin Hyche in 2005. He is survived by son Geoff (Victoria) Hyche, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Sunday, April 7, from 3:00-5:00pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Funeral service will be Monday, April 8, 10:30am also at Swan Law. A committal service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care of Colorado Springs.







501 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80903

