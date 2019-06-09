Arnold
CARL ANTHONY ARNOLD
June 6, 1939 - May 24, 2019
Carl Arnold was born on June 6, 1939 in Salida, CO to Dunbar and Mary Arnold. He passed away on May 24, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. Carl was the youngest of 4 children. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; children, Marcelino, and Carla (David) Cary; 4 grandchildren, Zachary, Garrett, Bryan and Anthony (Cary); one great grandchild, Mikayla; his aunt, Marge Hrinek; nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his child, (Brett), his parents, his siblings, Mary Ann (Arnold) Hudson, Robert, and George.
Carl attended and graduated from high school in Climax, Colorado. After graduating from high school, he moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the FBI. He returned to Colorado and in 1960, married Mary Lou (Martinez) from Leadville, CO. Carl graduated from Colorado State University and the family moved to La Junta, CO, to work for Farmland processing plant and maintain a thirteen-acre family farm. After the plant closed in 1976, the family moved to Alamosa, CO where he opened an office for Western Truck Brokers. After Western Truck Brokers closed, Carl found his other true calling as a field agent for Knights of Columbus Insurance. He retired after 25 years of service.
Carl's #1 motivation in all things was family. He loved a good joke, homemade potica, and spending time puttering around the yard. He had the attitude that education, hard work, and a funny personality, will take you wherever you want to go. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and loved him.
Arrangements by Cappadona Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906. Interment service will follow. Online condolences can be made at www.cappadonafh.com
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019