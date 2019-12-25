Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Donner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donner

CARL DONNER



Carl Philip Donner II was born in New York City to Louise "Mim" and Carl Herman Donner on November, 19th, 1935. Carl grew up in Summit, New Jersey and at his family's country "Meadow Mouse" farm. Carl has two sisters, Susan Mark of Vienna, Austria, and Louise "Poo" Roe of Portola Valley, California. Carl attended Taft School as a boy and graduated with a degree in geology from Williams College in Massachusetts, class of '57. He served 4 years in the Army. He met his wife of 57 years Margaret "Marjo" Renier in New York. He and Marjo were married on December 29th, 1962.

Carl moved with his wife and 3 children from their first home in Maplewood, New Jersey to Denver, Colorado in 1968 when he got a job working for Colorado National Bank. In addition to a career of many years in banking, he was the head of the PGA Golf internship program, and he served many organizations on boards helping in a volunteer capacity. He was active in the community and was a president of the Rotary Club. Carl was an avid sportsman and passionate about fishing and hunting and spending time outdoors in Colorado. He and his family moved to Sterling, Colorado before moving to Colorado Springs where he lived the rest of his life, when not at their cabin "Meadow Mouse West" in Buena Vista, Colorado.

He loved his dogs, Sam and Ruby, and was integral in creating the Bear Creek Dog Park, enjoyed by thousands of dogs and their owners. He will be remembered for his great generosity, ability to make friends everywhere he went and his stoic strength, always positive, in the face of difficult health issues in his later years. He will be greatly missed by his family and countless friends.

He is survived by his 3 sons, Carl, Chris and Philip and Chris's wife, Donna Ferguson, their children, Samantha, Jaime and Alex, Philip's wife, Kathleen and their sons, Taylor and Brendan, and Carl and his children, Caelin and Evan. He died one week after his wife, Marjo.





