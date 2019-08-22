Bruer
CARL E. BRUER
May 27, 1944
August 17, 2019
Carl E. Bruer (Ed) of Colorado Springs passed away on Aug 17, 2019. Ed was born May 27 1944 in Gulfport, Miss. To Edgar and Betty Bruer. Ed was raised in Allen Park, Michigan. He graduated from Western Michigan University. He served his Country in Vietnam with the 7th Regiment of the 1st Air Cavalry.
Ed is survived by his wife of 33 years, Virginia. He is also survived by a son Matthew (Karen), stepchildren Mary Ann Farris (Jeff), Diane Mason (Scot), Susanne Tafoya, Ted Beckmann (Judy), two brothers, Dr Paul Bruer (Judy) and Rev. Robert Bruer (Joan), as well as 14 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2pm Sunday, August 25th at the Swan-Law Funeral Home, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
The family requests any memorials to the 1st Air Cav Association, 302 N. Main St., Copperas Cove, Texas 76522 in Honor of Carl E. Bruer. For further information, please visit the Swan-Law website
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019