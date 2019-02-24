Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Wetzig, M.D.

CARL KURT WETZIG, M.D.

November 1, 1947 February 8, 2019

Carl Kurt Wetzig. M.D. 71, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on February 8, 2019 in Florida due to complications suffered as a result of a tragic accident while safely riding his bicycle.

Carl was born on November 1, 1947 in Staten Island, New York to the late Paul Carl Wetzig M.D. and Doreen Brugger Wetzig. He grew up in Colorado Springs, graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School, and earned his college degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder. He attended medical school at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, followed by a two-year internship at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles County Hospital. He completed his residency at the University of California, San Francisco, where he met his wife of 37 years, Carol Headley Wetzig. Following his residency, he completed a fellowship in cornea and external diseases at the prestigious Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, Florida.

Carl's foundation in the profession started early as Carl grew up in a family of ophthalmologists that included his father, Paul, and ultimately his younger brother, Richard. He continued to grow this legacy and his practice at the Colorado Springs Eye Clinic. Carl developed a solid reputation by maintaining an honest, passionate, and an understated manner and established a tremendous following of patients throughout Southern Colorado. "Ophthalmology is a great profession. My career in Ophthalmology started with the distinct privilege of carrying on a family legacy of eye care based on integrity and competence. I have strived to do justice to this honor."

Carl loved his wife and family. He and Carol had three children, Chris, Cayley, and Casey, a son- in-law Brian and devoted dogs, CoCo and Kovee. Some of Carl's happiest memories were family times: traveling around the country with his children to tennis tournaments, family vacations in the mountains, and taking family cruises. In Colorado Springs, there were gatherings at his parents' home, most recently sharing memories with his mother Doreen and siblings, Dorrie, Rich, and Laura. Thanksgiving meant spending time with relatives at the Mountain Chalet in Aspen and Christmas included getting together with the Headley family in Kansas City. In 2011, a trip to Israel led by Rev. Darrell Mount changed his life and led to the growth of his Christian faith.

His love for the Colorado and Florida outdoors included his passion for bicycle rides where he enjoyed nature and reflected on his many blessings in life. His "gentlemen rides" and Aspen rides were always a highlight and something he looked forward to doing with this great group. Later in his life, his tranquil Sarasota condo provided him with restful vacations where he enjoyed mornings on the balcony overlooking the bay, walking the beach and enjoying picturesque sunsets with Carol. Carl's love for his family, friends, and life showed in his everyday life. He never took anything for granted and had a high appreciation for everything God gave him.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, The Broadmoor Golf Club, The Cheyenne Mountain Country Club, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, The El Paso County Medical Society, Sigma Nu fraternity and many others.

Carl Kurt Wetzig M.D. was preceded in death by his father, Paul Carl Wetzig M.D. and aunt Betty Wetzig Stratford M.D.

Carl is survived by his wife Carol Headley Wetzig, children Christopher Kurt Headley Wetzig of Sarasota Florida, Catherine (Cayley) Ruth Wetzig of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Casey Wetzig Peterson (Brian) of Denver, Colorado, mother Doreen Brugger Wetzig of Colorado Springs, Colorado, siblings Dorrie Wetzig Brand, Richard Paul Wetzig M.D. Laura Wetzig Hitch (Mike), sister-in-laws; Nancy Headley Watson (Bill) ,Peggy Headley, nieces and nephews, John Brand (Betsy), Laura Brand Harrison ( Mike) Natalie Wetzig , Yvonne Wetzig (including their mother Melissa Wetzig), Daniel Hitch, Devin Hitch, Matt Jones (Anne), Adam Watson, Cousins; Charlie Woodward, Ann Woodward, Nicholas Woodward, Robin Dalton, Jeff Stratford and many more relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11 Am at First United Methodist Church 420 N. Nevada Ave Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A special thanks to the many years of doctors and staff at the Colorado Springs Eye Clinic.

Donations can be made to Bicycle Colorado in Carl's honor. Donate online:





