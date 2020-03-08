Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. CARLETON E. MCCLURE. View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Send Flowers Obituary

McClure, D.C.

DR. CARLETON E. MCCLURE, D.C.

March 22, 1923 February 21, 2020

Dr. Carleton E McClure, D.C., 96, died Friday, February 21, 2020, of natural causes, at his home in Cascade, CO. with his wife Sharlyn at his side. Carl was born March 22, 1923 in Buffalo, New York to Glenn Orland McClure and Florence (Szadlowski) McClure.

Cod or Skitch, as Carl was called in his younger days, attended Buffalo Public School #22, Buffalo Bennett High School, the University of Buffalo, and Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis, MO. During World War II Carleton served in the Navy as Pharmacist's Mate aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Charger CVE 30 and he served in the U.S. Navy Reserves until 1952.

Carl married Norma Belle Bender in June 1947. He started his chiropractic practice in Colorado Springs in 1952, was appointed to the Colorado Board of Chiropractic Examiners by Governor John Love in 1967, and was instrumental in establishing acupuncture certification for chiropractors. "Doc" McClure was an active member of the Colorado Mounted Rangers for 30 years, and progressed from Second Lieutenant to Captain at the troop level, squadron Chaplain, Eastern Division Major, and Lieutenant Colonel, and later formed the Retired Rangers Historical Detachment, which led to publishing his book "The History of the Colorado Mounted Rangers" in 1982.

In 1987 Carl married Sharlyn (Mann) Kosley, and for 33 years they enjoyed life together in their log home watching the wildlife, feeding the birds, and sharing the beauty of the mountains with their family and friends. As a lifelong student of the healing arts, Doc was constantly reading and researching alternative and complementary medicine, traveling as far as China, with his wife Shar, to learn about and train in various Eastern Medicine practices.

Carl is survived by his wife Sharlyn, Carl's five children Bruce (Alice) McClure, Daniel (Dana) McClure, Susan Shenn, Carl (Kelly Darby) McClure. Kathleen Ranals (Kitty), and Shar's three children Doug (Valerie) Kosley, Dave (Beth) Kosley, Susan (Dan) Harris.

Doc McClure was predeceased by his parents, Glen O. and Florence McClure, his first wife Norma (Bender) McClure, sister Florence McClure Pelson Smith, and brothers Guilford O. McClure, Norman G. McClure, Bruce G. McClure and James M. McClure, and step grandson Ben Harris.

Memorial service will be at Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 E. Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907, at 2:00 PM on Sunday March 22, 2020. Call Cappadona (719)520-1817 or visit this link for more information:







