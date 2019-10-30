Archuletta
CARMEN ARCHULETTA
October 14, 1941 October 21, 2019
Carmen Archuletta, 78 years old, was called home October 21, 2019.
She was born in Del Norte, Colorado on October 14, 1941.
Carmen celebrated her 59-year wedding anniversary to William on October 13.
She retired from HP in 2001. She was a member of the Eagles #3260.
Carmen is preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey, Michael, Stacio and Gregg.
She is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Rebecca; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass, 10:00AM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3122 Poinsetta Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907.
Inurnment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019