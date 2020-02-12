McDowell
CARMEN M. MCDOWELL
March 28, 1945 January 31, 2020
Carmen M. McDowell (74), surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. She was born Carmen Carbajal on March 28th, 1945, in Grand Junction to Pilar "Pete" and Juanita "Jenny" Carbajal. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry McDowell, and her four children: Claud McDowell, Donna Scherer (Jim), Alexandra Ale' Kerekes (Brian) and Larry "Mac" McDowell (Katie), and 13 grandchildren. Services will be held at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary Saturday, February 15th.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020