Collins

CAROL ANN COLLINS

May 26, 1948 December 16, 2019

Carol Ann Collins was born on May 26, 1948 in Norfolk, Nebraska to John Schrader and Delores (Tinius) Schrader.

Carol and family moved to Denver, Colorado where she graduated from Iver C. Ranum High School in 1966. Carol went to Nursing School where she began her life's passion of taking care of and helping other people as a Nurse. She took great pride in nursing people from all walks of life to health and was known all over for being willing to lend a helping hand.

Carol moved to Colorado Springs in 1982 where she became an EMT. While working as an EMT at The El Paso County Detox Center, she met the love of her life, Michael Collins. This is where life truly began for Carol as she embarked on a series of ventures and adventures that would prove to be a life fulfilled with joy. She and Mike were married on August 12, 1994 at Camp Alexander in Lake George, Colorado.

Carol was a member of the El Paso County Search and Rescue, Explorer Search and Rescue Post 47, American Red Cross Disaster Response Team, and was a Nationally Certified Doula and Childbirth Counselor, which was her passion! She was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America, earning the Silver Beaver award for her dedication to the Medical Team at Camp Alexander where she worked as an EMT-Intermediate. Carol was also very involved with her church, Sunnyside Christian Church, where she was a member of Characters for Christ Drama Ministries and Life Safety Team. Carol had a zest for life and didn't know a stranger, especially in the Bingo Parlor! She enjoyed shopping, her time with her husband at their ranch and gambling at Cripple Creek.

Carol, our beautiful, sweet, loving, quirky and amazing Mother, Wife, Sister and best friend passed away on December 16, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Kacy Heath (Rob Lewis), Tori (Mike) Conway, Ben (Kelli) Montoya, Michelle (Sean) Stewart, Shawna (Gary) Wells and Chenelle Herrin; siblings, Ruth, Jackie, Linda and Johnnie; fifteen grandkids; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

This world was better with her in it and we all feel the deep impact of her passing.

If there was one thing Carol wanted everyone to know, it was that she loved her family unconditionally and she cherished her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and she was so looking forward to meeting her Spirit Guide to lead her in her new journey.

Visitation, 10:00AM, Rosary, 10:30AM, Funeral Service, 11:00AM, Friday, December 20, 2019, Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 North Murray Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80915.







