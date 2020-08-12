1/1
Carol Ann Foltz
1935 - 2020
CAROL ANN FOLTZ
July 28, 1935
August 9, 2020
Carol Ann Foltz, 85, passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2020 with her daughters by her side.
Carol was born July 28, 1935 in Syracuse, NY to Richard and Clara Shaw. In 1945 the family moved to the Westside of Colorado Springs where she attended school. When she was 14 she met the love of her life Ted Foltz. They were married in 1951 and their love continued for 63 years. Carol always felt very blessed and grateful for the life she had, and shared, with her dear Ted and family.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, parents, Richard and Clara Shaw, infant sister Bette Viola Shaw, sister Patricia Rainey, brother Richard Shaw, brothers-in-laws Richard and Ronald Foltz, and Edward Leasburg, sisters-in-laws Marge Patti and Judith (Richard) Shaw.
Carol is survived by her two daughters Cheri L. Griggs and Pamela S. Podoll Hilbert of Colorado Springs. Seven grandchildren, Jeremy (Molly) Griggs, Samantha (Michael) Richardson, Amanda Griggs (Chris), Scott (Jamie) Podoll, Jason (Courtney) Podoll, Kevin (Cortney) Podoll, Tommy (Amanda) Hilbert. Eleven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Megan and Reece Griggs, Jackson and JJ Richardson, Danny Laurich, Connor Podoll, Kendall and Emily Podoll, Morgan and Camden Podoll. Her sisters Donna (Rick) Flores, Linda (Mitch) Gillespie and sisters-in-laws Connie (Joe) Wetzel, Tinker Foltz and Roberta Foltz, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends Geni Howells and Dolores Petersilie.
Carol was a very generous and giving person that made friends with everyone she met. She still had friends from junior high school that she reunited with yearly. She loved hosting family get-togethers, golfing, bowling, volunteering, reading, and playing bridge.
The family will hold a private graveside memorial service.
The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
