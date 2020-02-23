Carol Ann Houmes (1928 - 2020)
Service Information
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO
80907
(719)-520-1817
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church Cathedral Room
Obituary
Houmes
CAROL ANN HOUMES
November 20, 1928 February 17, 2020
Carol Ann Houmes, a longtime Colorado Springs resident, died peacefully in her home on Monday February 17, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she met her future husband, Jack. They moved to Colorado Springs in the mid 1950s. Carol enjoyed work as a teacher and also volunteered many years for Ecumenical Social Ministries. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, John. She is survived by her two daughters, Jane Houmes (Tom Lee) and Susan Lancashire (Scott). A memorial service will be held Tuesday March 3rd at 2pm at the First Presbyterian Church Cathedral Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Deacons Fund.
Published in The Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020
