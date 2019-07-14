Frazier
CAROL D FRAZIER
December 2, 1927 July 5, 2019
Our beloved Carol went to be with the Lord peacefully on July 5th 2019.
Carol was born in Kansas and lived in the Springs area for over 80 years.
He served in the Army for 2 years and did various jobs before working with Civil Service at Fort Carson for 30 yrs. and retired in 1992. He loved to dance, bowl, play cards and spend time at the senior center. He also loved to spend time with his family.
He was preceeded in death by his wife, Irma and his brother Curtis. He leaves behind his daughter and son in law, Linda and Vinson Abell, and two grandsons, Loren Abell and Dillon Abell.
He also leaves behind his dear sister, Shirley Sutliff and eleven nieces and nephews and their children.
Services are Tuesday July 16th at 10:00 am at Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home. 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019