Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Daughn Branaman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Branaman

CAROL DAUGHN BRANAMAN

October 29, 1951 June 5, 2019

Carol Daughn Branaman, age 67 of Monument, Colorado passed away peacefully in her home on June 5, 2019, after a twelve year struggle with NET (Neuroendocrine Tumor) cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband, family and friends.

Carol was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, attended Aiea High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and graduated from the University of Maryland.

Carol and Tim Branaman were married 43 years. She was hired by the FAA in 1975 as one of the first female Air Traffic Controllers in the country at Daytona Beach Tower, Florida. Carol and Tim moved to Colorado in 1981 where she then worked in Denver's Centennial Tower. She was the union representative in both of those facilities. Her legacy was to join the contract negotiating team for NATCA, the National Air Traffic Controllers Union that brought in a contract that vastly improved working conditions, controller compensation, and air safety. She then served two elected terms as the NorthWest Mountain Regional Vice President, for NATCA. She was a force to be dealt with when it came to employee representation and equal rights for women in the work place.

Carol retired from the FAA in 2007. Shortly afterward she was diagnosed with NET cancer. NET is a rare cancer that was not effectively treated in the United States at that time. Mayo Clinic sent her to Holland and Germany for repeated treatments. She was able to hold the cancer at bay for 12 years. Carol joined the fight against NET cancer by joining the Board of directors of The Caring for Carcinoid Foundation and later the executive board of the NET Research Foundation.

Carol's passions were reading, writing, flower arranging and fashion. She was known for her stylish flair for clothing, usually self-designed. She was kind, witty, and loved to laugh. You could not be in her presence and not have fun. We will miss her every minute of every day.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Pat Daughn.

Carol is survived by her husband, Tim; her two sisters, Barbara Taylor and Nancy Miller; nieces, Sydney Taylor and Makenzie Miller; and nephew, Alex Taylor.

Celebration of Carol's life, at their home in Monument, Colorado during the fall season, her favorite time of year for the mountain fall colors. Exact date to be determined at a later time.

Contributions may be made to NET Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Avenue, Suite 5R, Boston, Massachusetts 02116.







BranamanCAROL DAUGHN BRANAMANOctober 29, 1951 June 5, 2019Carol Daughn Branaman, age 67 of Monument, Colorado passed away peacefully in her home on June 5, 2019, after a twelve year struggle with NET (Neuroendocrine Tumor) cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband, family and friends.Carol was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, attended Aiea High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and graduated from the University of Maryland.Carol and Tim Branaman were married 43 years. She was hired by the FAA in 1975 as one of the first female Air Traffic Controllers in the country at Daytona Beach Tower, Florida. Carol and Tim moved to Colorado in 1981 where she then worked in Denver's Centennial Tower. She was the union representative in both of those facilities. Her legacy was to join the contract negotiating team for NATCA, the National Air Traffic Controllers Union that brought in a contract that vastly improved working conditions, controller compensation, and air safety. She then served two elected terms as the NorthWest Mountain Regional Vice President, for NATCA. She was a force to be dealt with when it came to employee representation and equal rights for women in the work place.Carol retired from the FAA in 2007. Shortly afterward she was diagnosed with NET cancer. NET is a rare cancer that was not effectively treated in the United States at that time. Mayo Clinic sent her to Holland and Germany for repeated treatments. She was able to hold the cancer at bay for 12 years. Carol joined the fight against NET cancer by joining the Board of directors of The Caring for Carcinoid Foundation and later the executive board of the NET Research Foundation.Carol's passions were reading, writing, flower arranging and fashion. She was known for her stylish flair for clothing, usually self-designed. She was kind, witty, and loved to laugh. You could not be in her presence and not have fun. We will miss her every minute of every day.She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Pat Daughn.Carol is survived by her husband, Tim; her two sisters, Barbara Taylor and Nancy Miller; nieces, Sydney Taylor and Makenzie Miller; and nephew, Alex Taylor.Celebration of Carol's life, at their home in Monument, Colorado during the fall season, her favorite time of year for the mountain fall colors. Exact date to be determined at a later time.Contributions may be made to NET Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Avenue, Suite 5R, Boston, Massachusetts 02116. Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close