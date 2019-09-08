Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ellen Harfert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harfert

CAROL ELLEN HARFERT

September 13, 1925 August 13, 2019

Carol Ellen Harfert passed away peacefully at home August 13, 2019.

She was born to Baker and Gladys Barnes in Mexico, Missouri September 13, 1925. Carol moved to Denver with her family in 1943. Carol worked at Denver University as a typist where she met her husband, Robert Carl Harfert, in 1947. Carol and Bob moved to Colorado Springs where they built their home and raised their five children

with love and devotion. They traveled together across the United States from coast to coast, Canada to Mexico and Europe. They even drove the Alcan Highway to Alaska before it was paved.

She is survived by her daughter Jane Dudley & husband Michael Dudley, son Fredrick Harfert, daughter Mary Calvitti, and son John Harfert & wife Laurie Harfert. Grandchildren Ben Dudley, Dave Dudley, Mia Calvitti, John Calvitti, Kris Dudley, Will Harfert and Matthew Harfert; two great grandchildren and

3 great great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Carol loved the Lord her Savior, spending time with her family, traveling, hiking, biking, skiing and gathering around the dining room table. Carol enjoyed planting flowers in the spring and waiting for the first humming bird to show up, a good book, and she had a great sense of humor throughout her life... "See You Later Alligator". Carol was a devoted Christian who lived her life in a loving way and she attended Bethany Baptist Church for over 50 years. She faithfully supported missions to Africa, Nepal, Haiti, Peru, India and Thailand. Carol volunteered for West Side Cares for 20 years, which became her connection to a women's Bible study that she attended for 25 years. Carol was a beacon of Love, Strength, and Dignity and will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her.

Carol is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Bob, son, Hank, grand daughter, Jessica, and sisters, Milly, Margaret, and Maryann.

The family would like to thank Carol's loving caregivers and Compassus Hospice.

A Memorial graveside service will be held on September 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to Youth With A Mission Montana (check can be made to YWAM MT), ATTN: Ron & Judy Smith, 501 Blacktail Rd, Lakeside, MT 59922.





