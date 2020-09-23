HyndCAROL HYNDNovember 2, 1938 September 17, 2020With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Carol Hynd, September 17, 2020. She was born in Denver on November 2, 1938 and was adopted at birth by Frank and Ruth Simpson. Carol was raised in Georgetown, CO and Denver, CO and graduated from South High in the class of 57. She started her long distinguished working career in the savings and loan industry. After moving her family to Colorado Springs in the early 1970'2 she started working as an escrow officer for a title insurance company. Carol was a strong advocate of continued education and was very active in her professional organizations. She served as president for the Colorado Springs Chapter of the Colorado Association of Certified Closers. She also served as President of the State Chapter of CACC. She spent two years on the board of directors for the National American Escrow Association.Carol met many great friends during her working career in escrow and title, in real estate, in home building and in lending, and she never forgot a name. In 1980 she met John Hynd, they were married and spent 40 years together. One time they were climbing a 14er and ran into a group of people carol knew. They were in a B&B in Glascow Scotland and ran into a person Carol knew. They were on a golf course in Mexico and ran into more people Carol knew. John would ask her if there was any place on Earth they could go where they wouldn't run into somebody she knew.Carol is survived by her husband, John Hynd; daughters, Deborah Randall of CO, Lorri Speer and her husband, Scott, of CO, Wendy Schlyer of NV, Heidi Haskins and her husband, Melvin, of CO, stepson, Justin Hynd and his wife, Elizabeth of CO and stepdaughter, Sara Schwartz of SC; Many grandchildren and many more great grandchildren.The family would like to thank Pikes Peak Hospice for the care given.A Celebration of Life service will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Cappadona Funeral Chapel, 1020 E. Fillmore St., Colorado Springs, CO 80907Carol will be laid to rest High in the Mountains of her Beautiful Colorado - the only place she ever wanted to call home.She will be missed greatly by many.