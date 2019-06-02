Peterson
CAROL JEANINE PETERSON
January 25, 1937 May 27, 2019
Carol Jeanine Peterson, 82, died May 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born January 25, 1937 in Billings, Montana to Ralph and Alma Nadine (Schafer) Lambrecht.
Carol moved to Colorado Springs when she was 16 years old and graduated from Palmer High School. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed traveling. She was a friend to everyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Alan Peterson; daughter, Gay Renee Peterson; sisters, Joyce Deprew and Judy Juranels; and brother, Dennis Lambrecht.
She is survived by her son, Trigg Alan (Betty) Peterson; daughter, Treva Jeanine (John Lindner) Peterson; sisters, Carmen Hoagland and Nedra (Al) Allison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Monday, June 10, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to: at
Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019