Grove
CAROL JUNE GROVE
April 4, 1949
October 16, 2019
Carol June Grove was born April 4, 1949 in Gallatin, Missouri to the late Oscar and Dorothy Grove. She passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 with her husband, Murel, by her side.
Carol moved to Colorado Springs at an early age and graduated from Harrison High School and went on to the University of Colorado at Boulder. Carol loved the outdoors, fishing, photography and to travel, which she and Murel did every chance they could.
Carol was preceded in passing by her mother Dorothy, her father Oscar, and brother Bill. She is survived by her loving husband Murel Hill and nephew Erik Grove. She was a warm, loving and caring person with a great sense of humor, to those who knew her best.
Carol was a long time Benefits Analyst for CWA/ITU. She will be missed by all.
Service to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019