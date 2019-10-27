Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol June Grove. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grove

CAROL JUNE GROVE

April 4, 1949

October 16, 2019

Carol June Grove was born April 4, 1949 in Gallatin, Missouri to the late Oscar and Dorothy Grove. She passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 with her husband, Murel, by her side.

Carol moved to Colorado Springs at an early age and graduated from Harrison High School and went on to the University of Colorado at Boulder. Carol loved the outdoors, fishing, photography and to travel, which she and Murel did every chance they could.

Carol was preceded in passing by her mother Dorothy, her father Oscar, and brother Bill. She is survived by her loving husband Murel Hill and nephew Erik Grove. She was a warm, loving and caring person with a great sense of humor, to those who knew her best.

Carol was a long time Benefits Analyst for CWA/ITU. She will be missed by all.

Service to be announced at a later date.







GroveCAROL JUNE GROVEApril 4, 1949October 16, 2019Carol June Grove was born April 4, 1949 in Gallatin, Missouri to the late Oscar and Dorothy Grove. She passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 with her husband, Murel, by her side.Carol moved to Colorado Springs at an early age and graduated from Harrison High School and went on to the University of Colorado at Boulder. Carol loved the outdoors, fishing, photography and to travel, which she and Murel did every chance they could.Carol was preceded in passing by her mother Dorothy, her father Oscar, and brother Bill. She is survived by her loving husband Murel Hill and nephew Erik Grove. She was a warm, loving and caring person with a great sense of humor, to those who knew her best.Carol was a long time Benefits Analyst for CWA/ITU. She will be missed by all.Service to be announced at a later date. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close