CAROL LEE (WEBB) POWELL
1936 - 2020
POWELL
CAROL LEE (WEBB) POWELL
July 8, 1936
September 13, 2020
Born Carol Lee Webb in Hannibal, Missouri on July 8, 1936, she came west to Colorado as a child with her beloved father Marion Francis Webb and her mother Wenona Jeanette Martin Webb. She graduated from Stratton High School in 1954 and the following year married Myron Powell.
Carol's life and work were wide-ranging. She was a dental assistant, served as an EMT on the ambulance with the Ballwin, Missouri Fire Department, and spearheaded the first emergency TTY service for the deaf community in St. Louis County, Missouri. She was an administrative assistant at Pikes Peak Community College and studied to be a paralegal. Carol later retired from Walmart after setting up new stores, gathering friends and adopting family across the country. In everything she did, Carol's heart was always with the vulnerable - children, the elderly, and animals, especially her faithful and always present service dog Bridey Murphy.
Greatest among her successes Carol always said, are her children and their spouses, Sabrina and Timothy Wrenn, Glenn and Becky Cooper-Powell, Carolinda Gray-Young and Timothy Young, her grandchildren David (Kayla), Andrew (Melissa), Lauren (Jeff), Katharine (Vince), Haliegh, Kiera, and Eli and her four great grand-girls, Leezie, Dessi, Aria, and Raven, each reflecting Carol's determination, curiosity, and love of fun. Carol was preceded in death by her treasured granddaughter Lyndsay Anne Powell, her talented son-in-law Bill Gray, her infant sister Marion Jean Webb, and her hero and big brother John M. Webb. She is survived by her three siblings, Sharon Ross, Mike Webb, and Kate Fox.
Carol lived on her own terms, made her own way, deeply loved her family, and always advocated for the underdog. Her absence from those who love her is profound. Carol passed away on September 13, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A memorial service is planned for next summer in Hannibal, Missouri where her remains will be interred as she requested. Donations in honor of Carol can be made to support causes close to her heart, Wounded Warriors, The Backstoppers, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and local, no-kill animal rescue organizations.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
