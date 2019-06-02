Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Pfeffer. View Sign Service Information Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care 13436 West Arbor Place Littleton , CO 80127 (720)-344-8565 Service 10:00 AM St. Peter Catholic Church Monument , CO View Map Interment 2:00 PM Pikes Peak National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

On May 28th, 2019 Carol Ann Pfeffer went to be with the Lord at her home in Monument, CO. with her husband of 56 years, Gene, holding her hand. Carol was born on December 13, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri to Martin and Gladys (Kuchar) Nestor. Carol was the oldest of four daughters Maureen Nestor Jones, Patricia Nestor Flynn and Joann Nestor Sazama. The girls grew up in the St. Louis Cathedral parish and community. Carol attended Nerinx Hall H.S. and St. Louis University where she met her husband.

After being inseparable companions for four years, Carol and Gene were married on September 19, 1964 in the St. Louis Cathedral and soon departed for Salt Lake City where they began their U.S. Air Force life. Together they travelled the globe. Daughter Patricia Ann and a year later son Joseph Martin were born at Patrick AFB Cocoa Beach, FL. Son Michael Thomas was born at Scott AFB IL. The family spent time in England which was a favorite of Carol's. She was active in the AF Wives Club throughout their 35 years of service, always providing support to other wives.

Carol was proud of her Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from Southern Illinois University that she completed in 1993 after raising her children. Once she and Gene retired from the Air Force life and moved to Colorado Springs, CO they became very involved in the development of The National Museum of World War II Aviation where Carol helped catalog all the donated artifacts. She enjoyed golfing with Gene and her friends, travel, pottery and ceramics and her family.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Gladys (Kuchar) Nestor and Sisters Maureen Jones and Joann Sazama. Carol is survived by her husband Gene, her children Patricia Ann (Rick) Leone of Fowler, CO, Joseph Martin Pfeffer of Colorado Springs, CO, and Michael Thomas Pfeffer of Luling, LA, grandchildren Gabriella and Richard Valentino Leone, Joseph "Boomer" and Alexandria "Alex" Pfeffer, Sean and Ryan Granier and Thomas Pfeffer.

Services will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument, CO on June 11th at 10:00 a.m. with a reception afterward followed by interment at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. A memorial celebration will be held to honor Carol's life at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the National Museum of WWII Aviation

Condolences can be left on her Tribute Wall





